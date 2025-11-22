Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for GSK

Get GSK alerts:

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for GSK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cfra set a $53.00 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

GSK Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. GSK has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.3% during the third quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 23,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GSK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

