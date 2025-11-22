Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Markel Group

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $22.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $22.71. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $24.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $28.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $26.34 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $31.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,036.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,621.89 and a one year high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,952.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

