Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Antero Midstream

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3,121.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 125,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.