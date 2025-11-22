Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for First Solar

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.79.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $281.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 57.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,904.82. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

