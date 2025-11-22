Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for PZZA Q1 Earnings

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,201,000 after purchasing an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,628,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,771,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,174,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 251,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,108,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.29%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

