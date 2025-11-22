Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for WEC Q1 Earnings

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEC. BTIG Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $111.08 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.