Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for BIO FY2025 Earnings

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $9.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.02. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Read Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $373.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.