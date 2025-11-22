Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for LLY Q4 Earnings

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

LLY stock opened at $1,058.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $855.89 and a 200-day moving average of $787.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,066.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,979,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

