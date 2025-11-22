Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for AWK FY2025 Earnings

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.71. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $132.77 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in American Water Works by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

