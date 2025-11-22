Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Masco Earnings

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

