Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for ICFI Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.08). ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm had revenue of $465.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. ICF International has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $141.51.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in ICF International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 21,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ICF International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,498. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $228,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,423.76. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

