Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Itron Earnings

Get Itron alerts:

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITRI. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Itron Trading Up 1.6%

ITRI opened at $95.69 on Friday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,551.27. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $70,800.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,962.76. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Itron by 52.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Itron by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.