Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for PRU Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.82 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 241,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

