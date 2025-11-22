Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for ROK Earnings

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.38 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.44.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $378.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.55. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

