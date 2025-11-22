Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MC Earnings

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.14 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 47.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE MC opened at $62.75 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

