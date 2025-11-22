Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WCC Earnings

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.47 and its 200-day moving average is $206.28. WESCO International has a one year low of $125.21 and a one year high of $268.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.17, for a total value of $2,753,153.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,376 shares in the company, valued at $24,853,363.92. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 10,325 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $2,338,096.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,350,123.70. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,973,210. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 129.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

