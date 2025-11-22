Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for CP Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.