Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in Zscaler by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.65.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $275.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.77 and its 200-day moving average is $289.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.56 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.