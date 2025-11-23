14,400 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Marqeta by 624.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marqeta by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. Zacks Research lowered Marqeta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,367,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

