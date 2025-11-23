181,025 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,000.

Get Block alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $97,856.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 282,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,441.56. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,290.12. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,162. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.