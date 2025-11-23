19,900 Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ADT by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $123,989,000 after buying an additional 13,969,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ADT by 97.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,727,193 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 668.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,051 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 86.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $404,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

