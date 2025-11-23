56,900 Shares in Lightwave Logic Inc. $LWLG Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 159.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ LWLG opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.58. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 66.64% and a negative net margin of 22,321.05%.The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Thomas M. Connelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,811 shares in the company, valued at $194,696.75. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,126.22. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $106,300 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LWLG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

