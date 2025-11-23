ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.8333.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,424.36. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $243,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,577.22. This represents a 16.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,252. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 402,534 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,769,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 65,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

