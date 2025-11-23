Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGRO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $9.60.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.18 million. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $133,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
