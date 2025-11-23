ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.3750.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday.

ADT Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in ADT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 54.3% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in ADT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

