Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $195.00 and last traded at $203.78. 67,104,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 50,272,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.02.

Specifically, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (up previously from $273.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

