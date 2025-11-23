AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF $AADR Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.05% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

AADR stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $87.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

