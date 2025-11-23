Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $551,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,652,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 124,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,298.75. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,822 shares of company stock worth $2,571,002. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.