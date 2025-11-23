AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.1786.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 17th.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 214.93%.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 377.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

