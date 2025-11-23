Ali John Mirshekari Sells 125,939 Shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $3,630,821.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,555.93. This represents a 46.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ali John Mirshekari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,002,041.49.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ali John Mirshekari sold 108,438 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $3,117,592.50.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 6.2%

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

