Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.03 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $17,847,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,842,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 378,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.