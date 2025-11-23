Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

