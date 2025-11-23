AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 2,094 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,197,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,049,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.75.

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

