American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,081,458 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,356,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,081,458 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $554,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 28,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.6% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 9,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

