American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at American Express

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,897,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $352.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

