American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Public Education Trading Down 1.1%

APEI opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Public Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

