Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $533.2222.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $447.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.02 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

