Analysts Issue Forecasts for CuriosityStream FY2025 Earnings

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Singular Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Singular Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CURI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $46,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,224,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,425. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $73,639.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,325 shares in the company, valued at $174,762. This represents a 29.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 294,641 shares of company stock worth $1,342,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -355.56%.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

