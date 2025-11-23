Analysts Set Expectations for ALTG FY2025 Earnings

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.04). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 175.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.68 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,279.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

