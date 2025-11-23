Analysts Set Expectations for Avantor FY2025 Earnings

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. Avantor has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 9.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

