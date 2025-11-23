Analysts Set Expectations for iQSTEL FY2025 Earnings

Get iQSTEL alerts:

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of iQSTEL in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.65). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for iQSTEL’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on iQSTEL

iQSTEL Stock Performance

Shares of IQST opened at $4.31 on Friday. iQSTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQSTEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iQSTEL stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.53% of iQSTEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

iQSTEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQSTEL Inc, through its subsidiary, Etelix.com USA, LLC, provides telecom and technology solutions. It provides international long-distance voice services (ILD wholesale) for telecommunications operator; and submarine fiber optic network capacity for internet, such as 4G and 5G. The company offers voice over IP connectivity, short messages service (SMS), and international and domestic SMS termination services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQSTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQSTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.