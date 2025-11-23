Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Roth Capital lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

AR stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,294,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

