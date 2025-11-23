Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $271.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.13.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

