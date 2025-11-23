Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

AAPL stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.49 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

