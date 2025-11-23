Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ardent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Ardent Health

Ardent Health Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Ardent Health stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Ardent Health has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ardent Health by 990.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 1,519.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ardent Health by 121.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.