Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.1143.
AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 107.6% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 530,122 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,912,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Artivion by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,250,000 after buying an additional 232,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 442.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Price Performance
NYSE:AORT opened at $45.10 on Friday. Artivion has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The firm had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
