AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,409,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,486,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

