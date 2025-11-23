AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.4444.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
AutoNation Trading Up 4.5%
Shares of AN stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.
AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.