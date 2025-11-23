AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.4444.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 355.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2,477.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

