AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,993 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC set a $259.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $226.99 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.90 and its 200-day moving average is $248.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

