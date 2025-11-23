AXQ Capital LP Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $267.01 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

